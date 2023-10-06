"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.' We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

The first official images have given fans a look at Academy Award nominee Austin Butler and BAFTA winner Barry Keoghan in action.

They lead the talented ensemble cast that includes the likes of Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa, Callum Turner and Anthony Boyle.

Read on for everything you need to know about the drama.

Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 26th 2024, and then air weekly from then on.

Masters of the Air has been in the works since October 2019, and was originally a HBO project before Apple made a deal with Spielberg’s and Hanks’s respective production companies.

Masters of the Air cast

Anthony Boyle stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Academy Award nominee Austin Butler and BAFTA winner Barry Keoghan leads the cast as Major Gale Cleven and Lt Curtis Biddick, respectively.

Meanwhile, Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America) stars as Major Harry Crosby, while Callum Turner (The Capture, the Fantastic Beasts films) also features in the role of Major John Egan.

The ensemble cast also includes Jude Law's son, Rafferty Law, who stars as Sgt Ken Lemmons, Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza) who appears as Major 'Rosie' Rosenthal, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Tell Me Lies star Branden Cook, King Richard's Josiah Cross, Line of Duty's Tommy Jessop and Shadow and Bone's Freddy Carter.

Behind the camera, the series is penned by Band of Brothers writer John Orloff, while directors attached include Tim van Patten (Perry Mason), Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die), Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim van Patten (Perry Mason).

Masters of the Air plot

Callum Turner stars in Masters of the Air Apple TV+

Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the “Bloody Hundredth,” as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany and brave the perilous conditions and terrifying reality of aerial combat.

According to the synopsis: “It portrays the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich.

"Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

Is there a trailer for Masters of the Air?

Not yet, but watch this space.

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024. New episodes will air weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

