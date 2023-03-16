The Sun Summoner herself, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei), General Kirigan, aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes), and Malyen 'Mal' Oretsev (Archie Renaux) are back in business with a few new faces joining them for the ride.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone season 2 is finally here, and fans are ready to dive into the Grishaverse once more!

That's not to mention our favourite Crows, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), and Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), who also have a couple of new recruits in the shape of Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), Matthias Helvar (Callahan Skogman) and demo expert Wylan (Jack Wolfe).

The series, based on the wildly popular books by Leigh Bardugo, is set to pick up after Alina vowed to make it her life's mission to destroy The Fold – and after it was revealed that Kirigan is very much still alive.

Showrunner Eric Heisserer and writer Daegan Fryklind recently revealed how Alina is set to have a "perfect" arc in season 2.

They told Collider of the three amplifiers: “The stag is strength, the sea whip is anger and rage, and this is part of Alina dealing with her past trauma. And the firebird is love. Those three things together really create a perfect arc for her.”

But, have we got more to look forward to? Here's everything we know about Shadow and Bone season 3.

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 3?

Jack Wolfe as Wylan and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in Shadow and Bone. Timea Saghy/Netflix

Shadow and Bone season 3 has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

However, showrunner Heisserer previously spoke about his hopes for three seasons of the show, telling Collider in 2021: "It was a three-year plan that I laid out, or three-season plan."

There's no confirmation just yet about when a potential season 3 of Shadow and Bone could happen.

Season 1 was released in April 2021, with season 2 coming in March 2023. If Netflix continues on with that schedule, we could see season 3 in spring 2025 (if it's greenlit).

Who could star in a potential Shadow and Bone season 3?

This all depends on who out of our heroes makes it out of season 2. If we're being optimistic, the below cast members could potentially return:

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan

What could be the plot for Shadow and Bone season 3?

Shadow and Bone season 2 closely follows the plot of Bardugo's second novel in the Shadow and Bone trilogy, Siege and Storm, and incorporates elements of the third, Ruin and Rising. It also features plotlines from Bardugo's Six of Crows duology.

It follows that a third season will continue to adapt the books, focusing more on Ruin and Rising and Crooked Kingdom, the crows last entry to the Grishaverse. For now.

Bardugo is yet to write a third book in the Six of Crows series, but she hinted it could be a future project.

She recently told Collider: "A third Six of Crows is a big ‘someday’. I have an idea for the plot of it, and I’ve had it for a long time.

"But for me, the Grishaverse has gotten a little crowded at this point and a little noisy. And there are other projects that I want to work on. And for me, I don’t want to write that book with those characters until I really want to do it.”

