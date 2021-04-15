How to read the Grishaverse books in order

Fans of sweeping fantasy are eagerly anticipating the launch of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, a new series which adapts the Grishaverse novels by author Leigh Bardugo.

The show follows teenage orphan Alina Starkov from the fictional nation of Ravka (loosely inspired by Russia), who discovers that she has the ability to summon light – a talent associated with the Grisha people.

This revelation makes her a target for assassination and acts as the catalyst for an epic journey on which she strives to master her powers and overcome grave threats.

Netflix is not offering a simple adaptation of the Grishaverse novels but instead making some major changes to the story that Bardugo herself has described as “daring”.

This means that there’s plenty to be gained from heading back to the source material if you’re interested in this unique world and RadioTimes.com has your guide to the best reading order.

Grishaverse reading order explained

The expansive Grishaverse is currently comprised of three series of novels and a selection of short stories, so it’s not surprising that some readers may be confused about where to start.

To clear up any uncertainty, here is the intended reading order:

1. Shadow and Bone trilogy (aka The Grisha Trilogy)

The ideal place to start your journey through the Grishaverse is with Bardugo’s first trilogy of novels, which serve as an excellent introduction to her fantasy world as well as one of its key characters: Alina Starkov.

The trilogy should be read as follows:

Shadow and Bone Siege and Storm Ruin and Rising

2. Six of Crows duology

Once you’re finished with the Shadow and Bone trilogy, you should then move on to the Six of Crows duology, which picks up two years later in a different setting and with a new cast of characters.

While it would be possible to start reading here, it is not advised as these two novels contains some spoilers and references to the events of the Shadow and Bone trilogy.

The duology is comprised of:

Six of Crows Crooked Kingdom

3. King of Scars duology (aka The Nikolai Duology)

After you’ve burned through both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, you can move on to Bardugo’s most recent additions to the Grishaverse.

The King of Scars duology takes place one year after Six of Crows and takes us back to Ravka, where the events of Shadow and Bone unfolded.

As the culmination of everything that’s happened so far, it’s strongly recommended that readers are brushed up on the previous novels before diving into these two.

The King of Scars duology should be read in this order:

King of Scars Rule of Wolves

Once you’ve finished those two offerings, you’re up to date with the main story of the Grishaverse – but there is more content to explore, if you’re hungry for more.

Grishaverse companion books explained

For those who want to soak up as much of the Grishaverse as they possibly can, author Leigh Bardugo has also released two companion books that can be enjoyed as a bonus to the main saga.

The Language of Thorns is a collection of dark fairytales that also exist within the canon of the Grishaverse, meaning the characters in the novels would have read the very same stories when they were growing up.

The beauty of this collection is that it doesn’t actually require any knowledge of the wider Grishaverse and so can be read at any time that you fancy a break from the drama of the central plot – or even first, if you’re really keen!

Meanwhile, The Lives of Saints is another collection of shorter tales, this time following the saints that are referenced throughout the prime series of novels.

This book is not directly connected to the main plot and so it doesn’t contain any spoilers for readers who aren’t up to date, but it is recommended for those with a sturdy understanding of the Grishaverse.

For that reason, we suggest tackling The Lives of Saints as an intermission of sorts after you finish either the Shadow and Bone trilogy or the Six of Crows duology.

If you see a book called The Severed Moon, don’t be confused! This is neither an entry in the main series nor a collection of short stories, but rather a journal which you are encouraged to fill with your own writing. Naturally, it’s an entirely optional exercise.

