Fans of Shadow and Bone are thrilled to be diving back into the Grishaverse with season 2 of the Netflix fantasy series.

The show, based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, picked up after the Sun Summoner Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) freed herself from the clutches of The Darkling (Ben Barnes) in season 1 – but failed to destroy the Fold.

Afterwards, she vowed to make it her life's mission to tear it down.

Season 2 brought reunions, heartbreak and a lot more magic, as well as potentially keeping things open for a season 3 (although nothing has been confirmed on that front just yet).

Li recently told Collider of the explosive ending: "That was a heavy day, but it’s such a great scene and it was so exciting.

"I hope people find it exciting. It leaves the show on such a cool little cliffhanger. I’ve learned to maybe do a bit more breathing techniques, or don’t try to bend over wearing a corset."

Here's everything you need to know about the ending to Shadow & Bone season 2, but be warned: major spoilers follow.

Shadow and Bone season 2 ending explained: What happened to the Darkling?

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan in Shadow and Bone season 2. Dávid Lukács/Netflix

The final episode of Shadow and Bone season 2 was certainly a jam-packed one. Despite the Fold being destroyed, the Darkling and his nichevo'ya were still at large – until he paid Alina a visit and she plunged a knife into him.

Meanwhile, as Mal (Archie Renaux) lay dying, Alina desperately called for Nina (Danielle Galligan) to heal him. Despite her best efforts, Nina struggled to revive him – but as soon as Alina places a hand on his face, Mal comes back to life. It soon becomes clear that despite Baghra's (Zoë Wanamaker) stark warning, she's used merzost to bring him back – and there will be a cost.

Despite Mal being alive, he's far from happy and confesses to Alina that now he feels he has no "true north" and no purpose. Alina realises that they can't stay together as he deserves a life of his own rather than always being on the sidelines, and suggests he take over from Nikolai (Patrick Gibson) as a privateer.

What happened to The Crows?

Jack Wolfe as Wylan and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in Shadow and Bone. Timea Saghy/Netflix

Elsewhere, Kaz (Freddy Carter) and Inej (Amita Suman) finally talk and she tells him that if he wants to be with her, he must let go of his armour. It seems that's not an option for him right now, and she flies off with Mal, Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy).

Matthias (Calahan Skogman) has been granted a pardon and Nina goes to deliver the good news. But she finds him in the pit, facing off to a group of wolves. The Fjerdan tames the wolves before turning on the guards. Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelly) spots Nina but has her removed.

What happened to Alina's powers?

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev and Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov in Shadow and Bone. Netflix

Back at the palace, Nikolai is preparing for his coronation, which is on the first day of Roennigsdjel, a Fjerdan festival – something they won't be best pleased about. But he feels a pain and reveals a black wound that's growing. Looking in the mirror, he's horrified to see a shadow monster.

Meanwhile, the Crows have got a new mission. Kaz explains that a new drug, jurda parem, poses a serious risk to the world, as it can amplify the powers of Grisha massively and is hugely addictive to them.

As he's explaining, at the coronation, a Grisha clearly under the influence of jurda parem stands up and claims she's acting on behalf of Fjerda. She uses her powers to make everyone in the room collapse, as blood starts pouring from their mouths.

Alina, who's also affected, manages to use her powers to stop the Fjerdan. But, instead of summoning light, it's clear her powers have been corrupted by merzost as she summons shadows. Rather than seeming fearful, she smiles at the revelation – and the season ends.

