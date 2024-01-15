Like the two series which have preceded it, Masters of the Air features an absolutely stacked cast, filled with a combination of big names such as Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa and up-and-coming stars such as Raff Law and Josiah Cross.

But who else features in the line-up and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Masters of the Air.

Masters of the Air cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ show

Here are the main cast members and characters in Masters of the Air. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Austin Butler as Major Gale 'Buck' Cleven

Callum Turner as Major John 'Bucky' Egan

Anthony Boyle as Major Harry Crosby

Nate Mann as Major Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal

Raff Law as Sgt Ken Lemmons

Barry Keoghan as Lt Curtis Biddick

Josiah Cross as 2nd Lt Richard D Macon

Branden Cook as 2nd Lt Alexander Jefferson

Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt Robert H Daniels

Edward Ashley as Lt Col John B Kidd

Jonas Moore as Lt Frank Murray

Elliot Warren as Lt James Douglass

Matt Gavan as Lt Charles Bean Cruikshank

Ben Radcliffe as Capt John D Brady

James Murray as Major Chic Harding

David Shields as Major Everett Blakely

Adam Long as Capt Bernard DeMarco

Freddy Carter as Lt David Friedkin

Sawyer Spielberg as Lt Roy Frank Claytor

Josh Bolt as Lt Winifred 'Pappy' Lewis

Kai Alexander as Sgt William Quinn

Stephen Campbell Moore as Major Marvin 'Red' Bowman

Bel Powley as Alexandra 'Sandra' Wingate

Austin Butler plays Major Gale 'Buck' Cleven

Austin Butler stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Major Gale 'Buck' Cleven? Gale, known as Buck, is a major in the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Group. He is Bucky's best friend.

Where have I seen Austin Butler? Butler is best known for playing the title character in 2022's Elvis, while he has also had roles in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, The Bikeriders, The Dead Don't Die, The Shannara Chronicles and Arrow.

Callum Turner plays Major John 'Bucky' Egan

Callum Turner stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Major John 'Bucky' Egan? John, known as Bucky, is a major in the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Group. He is Buck's best friend.

Where have I seen Callum Turner? Turner has had major roles in films including the Fantastic Beasts series, Assassin's Creed, The Only Living Boy in New York, Emma., The Last Letter from Your Lover and The Boys in the Boat, as well as in series such as The Capture and War & Peace.

Barry Keoghan plays Lt Curtis Biddick

Barry Keoghan stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Lt Curtis Biddick? Curtis is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Barry Keoghan? Keoghan is best known for starring in films such as Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, The Green Knight, The Killing of a Sacred Dear and Dunkirk, while his TV credits include Chernobyl and Top Boy.

Anthony Boyle plays Lt Harry Crosby

Anthony Boyle stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Lt Harry Crosby? Harry is a navigator in the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Group. An older version of Crosby narrates the series.

Where have I seen Anthony Boyle? Boyle has had roles in series including Derry Girls, Ordeal by Innocence, Patrick Melrose, The Plot Against America and Game of Thrones, as well as films such as Tolkien and Tetris.

Nate Mann plays Major Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal

Nate Mann stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Major Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal? Robert, known as Rosie, is a top pilot in the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Nate Mann? Mann has previously appeared in Ray Donovan, Licorice Pizza, Evil and Men of Divorce.

Raff Law plays Sgt Ken Lemmons

Rafferty Law stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Sgt Ken Lemmons? Ken is a sergeant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Raff Law? Law previously appeared in the 2021 film Twist.

Josiah Cross plays Lt Richard D Macon

Josiah Cross in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is Lt Richard D Macon? Richard is a lieutenant in the Tuskegee Airmen.

Where have I seen Josiah Cross? Cross has previously appeared in King Richard and A Thousand and One.

Branden Cook plays 2nd Lt Alexander Jefferson

Branden Cook in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is 2nd Lt Alexander Jefferson? Alexander is a second lieutenant in the Tuskegee Airmen.

Where have I seen Branden Cook? Cook has previously appeared in Industry, Chicago PD and Tell Me Lies.

Ncuti Gatwa plays 2nd Lt Robert H Daniels

Ncuti Gatwa in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Who is 2nd Lt Robert H Daniels? Robert is a second lieutenant in the Tuskegee Airmen.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa? Gatwa is best known for his current starring role as the Doctor in Doctor Who, as well as for playing Eric in Sex Education. He also appeared in last year's film Barbie, and in The Last Letter From Your Lover and Horrible Histories: The Movie.

Edward Ashley plays Lt Col John B Kidd

Edward Ashley. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Who is Lt Col John B Kidd? John is a lieutenant colonel in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Edward Ashley? Ashley is known for his roles in Last Tango in Halifax and The Terror, as well as films including In the Heart of the Sea, The Lost City of Z and The King.

Jonas Moore plays Lt Frank Murray

Jonas Moore. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Lt Frank Murray? Frank is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Jonas Moore? Moore appeared in the 2018 film Surviving Christmas with the Relatives.

Elliot Warren plays Lt James Douglass

Elliot Warren. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Lt James Douglass? James is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Elliot Warren? Warren has previously appeared in Doctors, A Christmas Carol, I Hate Suzie, Silent Witness, The Batman and How to Have Sex.

Matt Gavan plays Lt Charles Bean Cruikshank

Matt Gavan. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Lt Charles Bean Cruikshank? Charles is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Matt Gavan? Gavan has previously appeared in Christopher Robin, Pennyworth and Foundation.

Ben Radcliffe plays Capt John D Brady

Who is Capt John D Brady? John is a captain in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Ben Radcliffe? Radcliffe has appeared in series such as The Evermoor Chronicle, Pandora, Anatomy of a Scandal and The Witcher.

James Murray plays Major Chic Harding

James Murray in McDonald and Dodds ITV

Who is Major Chic Harding? Chic is a major presiding over the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen James Murray? Murray is best known for his television roles in The Crown, Death in Paradise, Primeval, Defiance, Cucumber and McDonald & Dodds.

David Shields plays Major Everett Blakely

David Shields. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Who is Major Everett Blakely? Everett is a major in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen David Shields? Shields has had roles in films such as The Bad Education Movie, Judy, Benediction and Freud's Last Session, as well as series including Black Mirror, Doctor Who and The Crown.

Adam Long plays Capt Bernard DeMarco

Adam Long. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Who is Capt Bernard DeMarco? Bernard is a captain in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Adam Long? Long has previously appeared in series including Waterloo Road, Vera, Father Brown, Happy Valley, The Bay, Bancroft, Strike, Wolfe, The Long Shadow and Platform 7, as well as films such as Cherry and Dunkirk.

Freddy Carter plays Lt David Friedkin

Freddy Carter. John Phillips/Getty Images for Condé Nast

Who is Lt David Friedkin? David is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Freddy Carter? Carter has appeared in the films Wonder Woman and American Carnage, as well as series including Free Rein, Pennyworth, Shadow and Bone, The Doll Factory and Death in Paradise.

Sawyer Spielberg plays Lt Roy Frank Claytor

Who is Lt Roy Frank Claytor? Roy is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Swayer Spielberg? The Son of Steven Spielberg, he has previously had roles in The Post, Honeydew and Merry Good Enough.

Josh Bolt plays Lt Winifred 'Pappy' Lewis

Josh Bolt. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Who is Lt Winifred 'Pappy' Lewis? Winifred, known as Pappy, is a lieutenant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Josh Bolt? Bolt has previously appeared in Lewis, Scott & Bailey, Grantchester, Benidorm, Last Tango in Halifax, Van der Valk and Sister Boniface Mysteries, as well as the film Nowhere Boy.

Kai Alexander plays Sgt William Quinn

Kai Alexander. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Who is Sgt William Quinn? William is a sergeant in the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Kai Alexander? Alexander has previously appeared in Casualty, Doctors, Catastrophe, The Stranger and Pistol.

Stephen Campbell Moore plays Major Marvin 'Red' Bowman

Stephen Campbell Moore. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Major Marvin 'Red' Bowman? Marvin, known as Red, is a major presiding over the 100th Bomb Group.

Where have I seen Stephen Campbell Moore? Campbell Moore has had roles in series such as Hustle, Ashes to Ashes, The Wrong Mans, The One, War of the Worlds, Anne, The Confessions of Frankie Langton, Litvinenko and Criminal Record. He has also appeared in films including Johnny English Reborn, Men Up, The Lady in the Van, Burnt, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Red Joan and Downton Abbey.

Bel Powley as Alexandra 'Sandra' Wingate

Bel Powley. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Who is Alexandra 'Sandra' Wingate? Alexandra, known as Sandra, is a British agent helping with the war effort, working in London.

Where have I seen Bel Powley? Powley is best known for starring in series including MI High, Benidorm, The Morning Show, Moominvalley, Everything I Know About Love and A Small Light, as well as the films The King of Staten Island and Cold Copy.

Other actors in Masters of the Air

Other characters and actors who appear in the series include:

Nikolai Kinski as Colonel Harold Huglin

Oaklee Pendergast as Sgt William Hinton

Louis Greatorex as Capt Joseph Payne

Jordan Coulson as Lt Howard Hamilton

Fionn O'Shea as Sgt Steve Bosser

Max Hastings as Lt Kenneth Allen

Nitai Levi as Sgt Paul A Vrabec Jr

Laurie Davidson as Lt Herbert Nash

Francis Lovehall as Captain Wendell Oliver Pruitt

Luke Whoriskey as Lt Randall Biller

Bradley Banton as Lieutenant Lee 'Buddy' Archer

Kieron Moore as Sgt Clifford Starkey

Luke Coughlan as Sgt James M Johnson

Jon Ewart as Lt William Couch

Daniel Briggs as Sgt William Crabb

George Smale as Lt Raymond Nutting

Jonathan Halliwell as Sgt William J DeBlasio

John Schwab as Lt Col James W Lann

James Meunier as Lt Kenneth Lorch

Elliott Ross as Lt Donald Strout

Sam Hazeldine as Col Albert Clark

Darragh Cowley as Lt Glenn Graham

Adam Silver as Lt David Solomon

Louis Sparks as Sgt Lester Saunders

Sonny Ashbourne Serkis as Lt James Evans

Jack Franklin as Charles Mylius

Kwame Agyei as Lt Joseph Evans Gordon

Phillip Lewitski as Lt Francis Harper

Alex Boxall as Sgt Monroe Thornton

Rahshan Wall as Lt Frederick D Funderburg

Christopher Lakewood as Col Thomas Jeffery

Ian Dunnett Jnr as Lt Ron Bailey

Sid Phoenix as Ralph Nist

Robert Hands as Major Gustav Simoleit

Jojo Macari as Capt Oran Petrich

George Webster as Lt Glenn W Dye

John Hopkins as Dr Wendell 'Smokey' Stover

Sam Rosenthal as A 'Aaron' Jacobs

Dean Ridge as FO Richard L Snyder

Louis Hofmann as Ulrich Haussmann

Joanna Kulig as Paulina

Amelia Gething as Isabel

Mimi Slinger as Sally

Lauren McQueen as Rose

