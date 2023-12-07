Harman isn't the only one who will soon be leaving the series. Derek Thompson, who has played long-standing character Charlie Fairhead for nearly four decades, will also soon be departing Holby City ED.

There's also a new face joining in the form of Netflix’s African Queens: Njinga star Adesuwa Oni, who will play Ngozi Okoye – a nurse who has recently moved to the UK from Nigeria.

Watch the new Casualty trailer below:

The official synopsis for the new run of episodes says: "Coming up, it’s a new frontier as the team crack down on violence in Holby City ED after one of their own is attacked.

"Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and Charlie (Derek Thompson) lead the charge on enforcing zero tolerance measures. But as Stevie begins to buckle under the pressure of keeping her colleagues safe, the team may be in more danger than ever before."

Adesuwa Oni as Ngozi Okoye in Casualty. BBC/Alistair Heap

The synopsis continues: "Elsewhere, time is running out for Max (Nigel Harman) as he faces kidney failure. But when offered a lifeline by Jodie (Anna Chell) he must decide whether he’s ready to accept her help in order to survive.

"Iain (Michael Stevenson) steps up for Natalia (Zoe Brough) as Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) navigates her road through recovery. But an unhealthy obsession threatens to send Faith back into the throes of addiction.

"Rash (Neet Mohan) enlists Rida (Sarah Seggari) to help care for his father Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) who has dementia. But even with support, Rash must face the ultimate test of whether he can balance his personal and professional life."

Harman was recently seen impressing the judges and fans at home with his performances on Strictly Come Dancing, but had to drop out of the competition due to an injury.

