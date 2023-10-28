However, before he goes, Sen will be overseeing his final run on the show which will see the series focus on a dramatic mental health storyline concerning one of the staff at Holby's emergency room.

One of the figures sure to take the spotlight in Sen's final episodes will be current Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nigel Harman as Dr Max Christie, who is also set to bow out of the show.

Discussing his final episodes on the medical drama with RadioTimes.com, Sen revealed: "So my final episodes will go out in 2024 and we come back on towards the end of the year with a really exciting storyline, which involves Stevie grappling with the PTSD she feels from her upbringing and that dovetails perfectly with an ongoing issue with the hospital.

"So it's a really exciting story that we're telling over the next, kind of, three months and that comes back towards the end of the year."

Elinor Lawless as Stevie in Casualty. BBC

However, Sen is not the only major departure from the world of Casualty in the upcoming episodes as Harman bows out of his role as Max.

“Nigel has been a brilliant addition to the show there," commented Sen, "his relationship with Jodie, played by Anna Chell, has been one of the real successes over the last 12 months. You know, I've loved watching that father-daughter relationship and how they've navigated one another and the screen chemistry between them is amazing.

"Obviously, we only had Nigel for a limited period so it's important to make his storylines as explosive as possible."

Anna Chell as Jodie Whyte and Nigel Harman as Max Christie in Casualty. BBC

Teasing what is to come with Max and Jodie, Sen added: "All I can say about that is that it's worth tuning in for because the excitement of that father-daughter relationship really kind of like comes to a head and we're really kind of excited about what the audience is going to think about him and his exit and his final story, and that all sits as part of that new chapter in the show."

Will Max and Jodie get their happy ending?

