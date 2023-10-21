And after Bradley was spotted beaming in the audience during Nigel's Foxtrot, Claudia Winkleman asked the star about his friend's support.

"Your great friend David Bradley is in the audience, I was watching him watching you going, 'what's happened to my friend?'" Claudia said as the cameras focused on the actor.

And Nigel responded: "He's a wonderful part of my life."

Fans watching at home were also happy to see Bradley in the crowd, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter) "David Bradley in the strictly audience is iconic actually" and another adding "totally into David Bradley's cheerleader era."

And one fan even joked that Bradley should be booked for the 2024 season of Strictly, writing: "Love seeing David Bradley in the #Strictly audience. Sign him up for next year!"

Nigel and his professional partner Katya Jones went on to score 29 points for their routine despite being criticised by the judges for a stray kick – getting an eight from Anton DuBeke and seven marks a piece from the other three judges.

That's four points less than they managed last week but Nigel was clearly still delighted with the score, jumping up and down and joking to Claudia that "I think we should go wrong more often."

He added: "Definitely, I think it's the way forward."

Nigel has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Glitterball trophy in the early weeks of the competition, topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in the first week and finishing in second place last week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

