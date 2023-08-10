Viewers will probably best remember him from his iconic EastEnders role of Dennis Rickman, who arrived in Walford in 2003 and remained there for a memorable two-and-a-half years.

Since then, Harman has moved onto roles in fellow BBC favourites Hotel Babylon and Casualty, while he also enjoyed a successful run on Sky One's comedy-drama Mount Pleasant.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant Nigel Harman.

Who is Nigel Harman?

Nigel Harman. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Actor

Instagram: @themeditatingactor

Twitter: n/a

Harman is best known for his various acting roles on television, which include Dennis Rickman in EastEnders, Sam Franklin in Hotel Babylon and, most recently, clinical lead Dr Max Cristie in medical drama Casualty.

However, he also has theatrical experience – having previously appeared in productions of Guys and Dolls, I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical and Shrek: The Musical – which could come in handy as he takes to the ballroom floor.

Harman also has a side business teaching and practicing meditation, so it seems unlikely that nerves will get the better of him during the competition.

What has Nigel Harman said about joining Strictly 2023?

Nigel Harman said: "I'm amazed, excited and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show, I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

The popular dance competition does not yet have a confirmed launch date, but it's quite like the show will return to its usual late-September slot.

That would mean there isn't long to go!

Strictly Come Dancing is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

