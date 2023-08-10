Strictly Come Dancing confirms EastEnders' Nigel Harman for 2023 line-up
The former soap star's theatre work could put him in strong standing.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has announced its 13th celebrity contestant – and it's a big name to any soap fans out there.
Nigel Harman will be donning sequins and dancing shoes for the upcoming edition, joining the likes of Angela Rippon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Adam Thomas and Zara McDermott on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.
Viewers will probably best remember him from his iconic EastEnders role of Dennis Rickman, who arrived in Walford in 2003 and remained there for a memorable two-and-a-half years.
Since then, Harman has moved onto roles in fellow BBC favourites Hotel Babylon and Casualty, while he also enjoyed a successful run on Sky One's comedy-drama Mount Pleasant.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant Nigel Harman.
Who is Nigel Harman?
Age: 49
Job: Actor
Instagram: @themeditatingactor
Twitter: n/a
Harman is best known for his various acting roles on television, which include Dennis Rickman in EastEnders, Sam Franklin in Hotel Babylon and, most recently, clinical lead Dr Max Cristie in medical drama Casualty.
However, he also has theatrical experience – having previously appeared in productions of Guys and Dolls, I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical and Shrek: The Musical – which could come in handy as he takes to the ballroom floor.
Harman also has a side business teaching and practicing meditation, so it seems unlikely that nerves will get the better of him during the competition.
What has Nigel Harman said about joining Strictly 2023?
Nigel Harman said: "I'm amazed, excited and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show, I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?
The popular dance competition does not yet have a confirmed launch date, but it's quite like the show will return to its usual late-September slot.
That would mean there isn't long to go!
