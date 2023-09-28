Following the performances, the Strictly Come Dancing judges shared their thoughts and scores, with former EastEnders actor Nigel Harman topping the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard with 32 points, while actress Amanda Abbington came behind him in second place with an impressive 29 points for her and Giovanni Pernice's Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi.

Also impressing on the night was Angela Rippon, who stunned at age 78 while making her Strictly debut.

Following the performance, her Strictly pro Kai Widdrington admitted it was an "honour" to be paired with the legendary journalist.

As usual, none of the celebs were sent home this weekend and the week 1 and week 2 scores will instead be combined. The public vote will then open and the two couples with the fewest votes overall will find themselves in the dance off, after which the judges will reveal who they'll be sending home.

With season 14 in full swing, we thought what better way to celebrate all the glitz and glam of Strictly than with the return of our companion series, Strictly Between Us.

In this week's episode, News Editor Minnie Wright and Entertainment and Factual Writer Katelyn Mensah Foxtrot into the Future, sharing their thoughts on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances for week 2.

Following his week 1 performance, they have high hopes for Nigel, who'll be doing a Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez.

Similarly, it's looking good for Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, who have a quickstep to Puttin’ on the Ritz by Gregory Porter.

The same can't be said for Les Dennis and Adam Thomas, however, who both finished on the lower end of the scoreboard - Les in last place with 16 points and Adam just above him in 12th place with 19 points.

You can watch the full video above.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

