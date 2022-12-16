While there's just Fleur East , Helen Skelton , Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin left in the competition, the remaining celebrities will be performing three routines: a Judges' Pick, a Favourite Dance and a Showdance.

After months of dance-offs, dips and Paso Dobles, BBC One crowns its Strictly Come Dancing 2022 champion this weekend in the highly-anticipated final.

RadioTimes.com is back to break down all the final's songs and dances in the very last Strictly Between Us of the year as Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright deliver their predictions on who'll be lifting that Glitterball trophy – watch both parts below!

In part one, Minnie and Lauren highlight the routines they're looking forward to watching on Saturday night, from the return of Helen Skelton's Couple's Choice with Mein Herr from Cabaret, to Hamza Yassin's upcoming Showdance to Let's Face the Music and Dance (although Jowita Przystal recently revealed that she worried she'd pushed him "too much" with choreography).

In part two, Lauren and Minnie reveal their guesses for who will take home the title of Strictly champion 2022 and who will land in fourth place, with that contestant then unable to perform their Showdance.

Will Mellor narrowly missed out on a place in the final last weekend after the judges chose to save Fleur East in the dance-off.

Meanwhile, Helen Skelton has spoken about she's "found [her] confidence on that dance floor" thanks to her "freeing" experience on Strictly Come Dancing ahead of this weekend's show.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday 17th December at 7:05pm on BBC One.

