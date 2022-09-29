Strictly Between Us: Watch new Strictly Come Dancing companion show

Lauren Morris (Entertainment and Factual Writer) will be joined by another of RadioTimes.com 's Strictly super-fans every week as they chat about the songs and dances to come, which celebs are in for a challenge and who could be the one to lift that coveted Glitterball trophy.

The 2022 season of Strictly Come Dancing is now officially underway – and RadioTimes.com will be breaking down all the latest competition news in our weekly companion series, Strictly Between Us.

After the ballroom newbies took to the dance floor for their first official performances of the season, the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for 2022 quickly filled up with all sorts of scores, from Will Mellor topping the table with a 34, to Tony Adams's lower result of 15.

With the BBC revealing which songs and dances the couples will be performing on Saturday night, Lauren was joined by Huw Fullerton (Radio Times's Commissioning Editor for Entertainment and Comedy) to discuss their predictions for Week Two – which you can now watch below.

With the couples facing their first public vote this Saturday, Lauren and Huw deliver their thoughts on who might be the first celebrity to leave the competition as well as which amateur dancer they can't wait to see this weekend.

The upcoming Week Two show will see Hamza Yassin, who placed second on the leaderboard with his Foxtrot with Jowita Pryzystal last week, take on the Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, while Kym Marsh attempts the famously dizzying Viennese Waltz to The Corrs hit Runaway.

Meanwhile, both Kaye Adams and Tony Adams will be entering the Charleston zone, before both Richie Anderson and Molly Rainford get in hold for their respective Quicksteps.

Jayde Adams will be Tango-ing to Adele's Rumour Has It with Karen Hauer, with the comedian revealing that she chose to dance with another woman as she wanted to "get into all the acrobatics" with the dancing lifts.

