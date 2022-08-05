Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Kaye Adams for line-up

Adams will take part in the series' upcoming 20th season, which will also feature Will Mellor , Kym Marsh and Richie Anderson taking to the dance floor in the Strictly 2022 line-up .

Kaye Adams, best known as a presenter on ITV's Loose Women as well as for hosting the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland, has become the fourth celebrity to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing .

Meanwhile, this year's line-up of professional dancers has already been announced and features some major changes. As always the celebrity pairings will be announced at a later date.

As she joins the 2022 line-up, here's everything you need to know about Kaye Adams, including how she's feeling about joining the show and when we can expect to see her on the dance floor.

Who is Kaye Adams?

Kaye Adams for Loose Women. Nicky Johnston/ITV

Age: 59

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @kayeadamsofficial

Twitter: @kayeadams

Adams is a broadcaster best known for anchoring ITV's Loose Women, and for hosting the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland. She was also previously a regular panellist on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff.

She started her career working as a news journalist and has presented for channels including STV, the BBC and Channel 5. She also started her own podcast this year entitled How to Be 60 with Kaye Adams.

What has Kaye Adams said about joining Strictly 2022?

Adams said of joining the show: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!"

Adams announced that she was taking part in Strictly while on Loose Women, where she said: "Actually it’s quite funny because I’m terrified, I’m absolutely terrified. As Nadia [Sawalha] very kindly says, as a supportive friend does - 'Let’s face it, you can’t dance', which is true. It’s true!

"It’ll be a journey. I’ll be honest with you, I can think of a million reasons not to do this and when these gorgeous dancers came on, I nearly exited from both ends of my body, honestly.

"But I thought, 'Am I going to be thinking at the end of September, I wish I’d done this?' I’m 59, 60 at the end of this year and I was like, 'Well, why not?'"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

An official air date for Strictly Come Dancing season 20 hasn't been confirmed yet, but in previous years the show has returned around mid-September, with last year's season beginning on 18th September. We'd therefore expect that a mid-September start date is likely for this season too.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on the BBC later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

