Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Jayde Adams for line-up

The comedian and presenter announced her participation on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning (Saturday 6th August), and will join Will Mellor , Kym Marsh , Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams in competing for the Glitterball, with several more names set to be revealed in due course.

Jayde Adams has become the fifth celebrity to be announced for the upcoming 2022 season of Strictly Come Dancing , as the BBC continues to unveil the line-up .

The line-up of professional dancers was previously announced in July, with four new arrivals joining a host of established Strictly stars – replacing the likes of Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec who left ahead of the new season.

As she joins the 2022 line-up, here's everything you need to know about Jayde Adams, including how she's feeling about joining the show and when we can expect to see her on the dance floor.

Who is Jayde Adams?

Age: 37

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @msjaydeadams

Twitter: @jaydeadams

Adams is best known for her work as a stand-up comedian, which has earned her a host of awards including Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe, while her Amazon Prime special Serious Black Jumper received acclaim around the world – including a place on the Emmy longlist.

She's also had success both as an actor and a presenter, with roles on hit TV shows such as Alma’s Not Normal, The Outlaws and Good Omens, and hosting gigs on the likes of Channel 4's Snackmasters and BBC Radio 4 podcast Welcome to the Neighbourhood. She is the star and co-creator of the upcoming ITV2 sitcom Ruby Speaking and will have a role in the Take That film Greatest Days.

What has Jayde Adams said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about joining the line-up for the 2022 season, Adams commented: "Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly. I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

"I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

We're still awaiting an official air date for Strictly Come Dancing this year but it seems likely that it will be back on our screens at some point in the middle of September – as is normally the case. Last year's first episode was broadcast on 18th September, so it will probably be a similar start date in 2022.

