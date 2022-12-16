One of those celebs is wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin , who has been a fan-favourite from the start.

After 12 weeks on the dance floor, the Strictly Come Dancing final will take place this weekend, with four contestants still in the running to lift the Glitterball trophy.

Yassin has not only managed to impress us at home, but the judges, too, scoring high marks and finishing towards to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Despite his amazing performance on the series, however, his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal has often worried that she's "pushing" him too hard when it comes to the choreography.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Jowita admitted: "I think sometimes when I was creating the routines, I was thinking, 'Maybe it's too much. Maybe I crossed the line.'

"But then I was like, 'No, he can do it.' Then on the Monday morning [afterwards] I'm like, 'OK, I'm pleased with this, this and this.'"

Jowita Pryzstal and Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing 2022. BBC

Turning to Hamza, she added: "I show him the steps always. First I dance for him so he knows what's going to happen. And I'll be like, 'You'll be fine,' and of course, he's fine. Because I think you're capable of doing anything.

"The moment I saw Hamza for the first time, I thought, 'Yeah he's going to go for it!' And also because he doesn't give up at all. OK, sometimes it's not my idea quite yet, surprising for you, but you pull that off every time."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for this weekend, and Hamza will be hoping to impress with his trio of performances.

First up is a Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez - as picked by judges. Next will be Hamza's favourite dance from the 2022 season, and he's opted for their Couple's Choice to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, which saw him finish in second place on the leaderboard with 38 points.

For his final performance, it'll be a Showdance to Let’s Face the Music and Dance by Irving Berlin.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday 17th December at 7:05pm on BBC One.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.