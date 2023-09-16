With the new Strictly season gearing up to be one like no other, you may need a refresher on who will be judging the celebrities and their partners this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges

Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke. BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

Age: 57

Instagram: @mrantondubeke

Anton Du Beke has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing since its very first season in 2004. In 2021, it was announced the dancer would be swapping the dance floor to the judging panel, replacing Bruno Tonioli.

After 18 years as a judge, Tonioli chose to leave the show due to the travel commitments to film Dancing with the Stars on Disney Plus in the US, making it impossible for him to be in the UK and film the series.

Du Beke isn't just a dancing pro - he also has an impeccable singing voice. In November 2017, he released his debut studio album, From the Top, and it reached number 21 on the UK Albums Chart.

Over the years, he has also released several novels, all set around the Buckingham Hotel and characters Raymond and Nancy. His novels are: One Enchanted Evening, Moonlight over Mayfair, A Christmas to Remember, We'll Meet Again and The Ballroom Blitz.

Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas. BBC/110% Content/Pete Dadds

Age: 63

Instagram: @shirleyballas

Ballroom champion Shirley Ballas became Strictly Come Dancing's head judge in 2017 following the departure of Len Goodman, making her first appearance on the show during the launch of season 15.

The 63-year-old began dancing at just seven years old and went on to win the British Open to the World Latin American Championship three times – becoming the youngest woman to reach the finals.

Often declared as The Queen of Latin, Ballas has appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the US, giving masterclasses and providing commentary whilst her son, Mark Ballas, was a professional dancer on the show.

She has also featured on other TV programmes including Loose Women as a guest panelist and a participant on Who Do You Think You Are?, Taskmaster and The Great British Sewing Bee.

Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Age: 58

Instagram: @craigrevel

Ballroom dancer and toughest judge on the Strictly Come Dancing panel Craig Revel Horwood was been a staple since day one. Horwood joined the dance competition in its first season and has appeared as a judge throughout the past 17 seasons. He will be returning to the judging panel this year.

Horwood began his dancing career as a dancer in Australia, appearing in musicals such as West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles and Me and My Girl. He moved to UK to star on the West End and choreographed a variety of shows, from Calamity Jane to Beautiful and Damned.

The professional dancer has earned a reputation as being one of the harshest judges on Strictly Come Dancing due to his strict rules and unforgiving marks. Horwood is also a judge on Australia's Dancing with the Stars and has appeared on Celebrity Juice, Celebrity MasterChef and Would I Lie to You over the years.

Horwood often stars in pantomimes over the Christmas period, and last year he starred as the Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella at the Bristol Hippodrome. The performer will return to the role in Cinderella this year at New Wimbledon Theatre.

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse. BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

Age: 42

Instagram: @motsimabuse

Motsi Mabuse joined the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel in 2019 and is the older sister of former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse.

Prior to joining Strictly, Mabuse was a professional dancer on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly, and was a judge on the German talent shows Das Supertalent and Stepping Out.

Over the course of her dancing career, the 42-year-old was the German Latin Champion in 2009 and South African Champion in 2010, after discovering a passion for dance whilst studying at the University of Pretoria.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

