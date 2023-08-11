Dennis isn't in any way new to live performing, but how will he fare as he steps into his dancing shoes and takes to the ballroom floor?

Read on for everything you need to know about Les Dennis.

Who is Les Dennis?

Age: 69

Job: TV personality, actor and entertainer

Instagram: @lesdennis

Twitter: @LesDennis

Dennis is a TV personality, actor and entertainer who has been in showbiz for over 50 years. He is perhaps best-known for hosting Family Fortunes between 1987 and 2002, while he also starred in Coronation Street between 2014 and 2016.

He started his career as a comedian on the Working Men’s Club circuit in and around Liverpool before winning the TV talent show New Faces.

He subsequently starred in sketch and variety show The Laughter Show, and has had acting roles in Extras, Brookside, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders and more.

He is also known for his stage work, having starred with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the English National Opera, and in hit productions such as Hairspray and Legally Blonde The Musical.

What has Les Dennis said about joining Strictly 2023?

Dennis said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait."

The news that he is joining the line-up was revealed on Good Morning Britain on Friday 11th August.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

The BBC has yet to confirm when Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will premiere, but based on previous years we can expect it to begin airing in its usual late September slot.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

