When is Midsomer Murders back on TV? Season 22 release date, cast and plot

The UK’s longest-running contemporary detective drama is set to return, following the announcement that filming for Midsomer Murders season 22 kicked off in October 2020.

Advertisement

Neil Dudgeon will once again reprise the role of Detective John Barnaby, which he has been playing since he took over from predecessor John Nettles almost a decade ago, in 2011.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming return of ITV’s Midsomer Murders.

When is the Midsomer Murders season 22 release date?

It was announced in October 2020 that filming was underway on the latest series of Midsomer Murders, promising another batch of strange and bizarre mysteries for Detective John Barnaby to unravel – although due to the pandemic, there will be less “hugging and kissing on set”.

Neil Dudgeon said: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices! It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

Executive producer Michele Buck said: “We are very pleased ITV has asked us to produce more Midsomer Murders. We will have our signature mix of tantalising mysteries, wonderful guest stars and stunning locations while also maintaining a safe working environment for all our cast and crew in these current challenging circumstances.”

Midsomer Murders series 22 has no confirmed premiere date just yet, but we do know it will consist of six episodes in total.

Midsomer Murders season 22 cast

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby, with Nick Hendrix by his side as DS Jamie Winter.

Fiona Dolman will also return as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby, as well as Paddy the dog – the family’s “faithful canine companion”.

For series 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the team as “formidable” new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins, who is confirmed to return for season 22. She replaced pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who moved to Canada at the end of series 19.

Introducing the character of Fleur, Neil Dudgeon said: “It is always very exciting when we get new characters joining and this series we have a new pathologist, Dr Fleur Perkins. The team thought it would be interesting to introduce a character who would test Barnaby, somebody with whom he would have a more provocative relationship, and Fleur does just that.”

Who will guest star in Midsomer Murders season 22?

It’s not yet known who will guest star for season 22, but judging from previous seasons, we’ll probably be treated to some high profile names and faces.

The first episode of ITV’s 21st series of Midsomer Murders featured an unlikely crossover with another high-profile British show and rival broadcaster BBC’s flagship entertainment show: Strictly Come Dancing.

The episode, called The Point of Balance, was set against the backdrop of Midsomer’s snappily titled Paramount Dance Extravaganza, the local ballroom dance competition, and took place following the death of a dancer.

Four former Strictly finalists starred in the episode (variously as victims and suspects), including: series six winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby City), series 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who was a finalist in series 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the final three in series 16.

Christopher Timothy also guest-starred as Ted Barnaby, John’s father, whose arrival at the family home caused some friction for the Barnabys.

Advertisement

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV. While you’re waiting for new episodes, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.