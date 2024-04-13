In the clip, John and Sarah are talking as she prepares for her mother coming to visit, but they are interrupted by DS Winters who has a crate full of crisps and beer.

"[They are] survival rations. Sir asked me to pick up some beer and crisps," Winters tells a confused Sarah.

As she asks John for clarification, the DCI suggests Winters has gotten! Attempting to save himself, John added: "You see I thought it would be nice to have a few things in for when your mum comes to stay."

You can watch the full clip below.

The first episode is titled The Blacktrees Prophecy, teasing a dark and mysterious crime set to take place.

The official synopsis reads: "The village of Blacktrees-on-Marsh not only sits in the very heart of Midsomer, but extraordinarily enough, it was once also listed on secret Cold War documents that detailed the places Russia would target in England in the event of nuclear war.

"While the listing is more than likely a myth or a joke that someone cracked in The Huntsman's Horn, there are still some who are convinced of its truth… even plagued by it."

Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winters in Midsomer Murders. Bentley Productions

The person who has been plagued by the truth and winds up dead is Warren Kaine, who has been described as "an obsessive, compulsive fearmonger whose apocalyptic beliefs have grown to dominate every second of his existence."

"One morning Warren receives the call he was been waiting for: nuclear missiles have launched. Vindicated, he races to the bunker and radios for the other preppers to meet him there."

Midsomer Murders season 23 premieres on ITV1 on Sunday 14th April at 8pm.

