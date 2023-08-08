There are plenty of big names already in this year’s lineup, including Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Amanda Abbington and Angela Rippon.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon will also be strutting her stuff, as well as former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

The BBC has now announced that radio host Nikita Kanda will also be taking to the floor.

But who is the presenter, and what has she said about joining Strictly Come Dancing? Read on to find out.

Who is Nikita Kanda?

Age: 28

Job: Radio host and TV presenter

Instagram: @nikitakanda

Twitter: @nikitakanda

A radio host and TV presenter, Nikita Kanda is perhaps best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, and she previously presented the Saturday afternoon show.

The 28-year-old has interviewed a huge range of famous faces, including Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran, and Marvel actress Awkwafina.

Kanda has also fronted regular reports on BBC One’s The One Show on a range of topics, and was recently nominated for Presenter of the Year at the Asian Media Awards.

What has Nikita Kanda said about joining Strictly 2023?

In a statement, Kanda expressed her excitement at taking part in the show.

“I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly,” she said. “This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dance floor.

“I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

While an exact start date for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is yet to be confirmed, viewers can expect to see the show back on our screens in September.

You’ll be able to watch your fave celebs strut their stuff by tuning in to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

