Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for week 1
Strictly season is here.
Get ready to Waltz your way to your sofa every Saturday night, because Strictly Come Dancing is back!
As we gear up for the first live show of the year, the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up is ready and raring to go with their opening numbers.
The songs and dances for each pairing have now been confirmed - and by the looks of things, we're in for a fun night on the ballroom floor, with not one, not two, but five Cha-chas!
Without further ado, read on for the full list of Strictly Come Dancing week 1's songs and dances.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week 1 songs and dances
- Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin - Samba to Touch by Little Mix
- Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington - Cha-cha to Get the Party Started by Shirley Bassey
- Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell - Foxtrot to All About You by McFly
- Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal - Quickstep to I'm Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin
- Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu - Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus feat Dua Lipa
- Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola - Jive to Can't Tame Her by Zara Larsson
- Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe - Cha-cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel
- Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer - Quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins
- Les Dennis and Nancy Xu - Tango to Don't You Want Me by The Human League
- Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk - Cha-cha to Waffle House by The Jonas Brothers
- Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice - Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi
- Nigel Harman and Katya Jones - Paso Doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana
- Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez - Waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston
- Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima - Cha-cha to Crush by Jennifer Paige
- Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley - Cha-cha to Boom Shack-A-Lak by Apache Indian
The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start at 6:35pm on 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
