Brazier joins a line-up that already includes Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott, each of whom will be trying their hardest to secure those perfect 10s and make their way through the weeks to win the Glitterball trophy.

Brazier has said he is "excited" for this year's show - but just how will he fare? We'll have to wait for the series to launch and, obviously, will also have to see who the actor will be partnered up with from the Strictly professional dancer line-up.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bobby Brazier.

Who is Bobby Brazier?

Age: 20

Job: Actor and model

Instagram: @bobbybrazier

Brazier is an actor and model, best known for his current role in long-running soap EastEnders. Although Brazier only recently joined the EastEnders cast in 2022, his character, Freddie Slater, has been subject to a major emotional storyline as of late regarding the true paternity of his father.

When he's not acting, Brazier is also a model, having appeared on magazine covers, taken to the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan Fashion Week and has also subsequently modelled at London and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Brazier is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Big Brother star Jade Goody, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. As a child, before his mother's death, he appeared in her three Sky Living reality series (Just Jade, Jade's Salon and Jade's Wedding) from 2005 until her passing in 2009.

Since then, Brazier has earned himself a longlist nomination for Rising Star at the National Television Awards for his role on EastEnders. When he's not acting, Brazier also uses his TikTok account to give a behind-the-scenes look into his life, share updates and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

What has Bobby Brazier said about joining Strictly 2023?

Speaking about his Strictly Come Dancing debut, Brazier told the BBC: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker."

He added: "I'm looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

A release date for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is yet to be confirmed, but the beloved show is expected to return to BBC One and iPlayer in its usual late September slot.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 with delivery to your home – subscribe now.