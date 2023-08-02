Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was worried when he heard that Freddie was getting in contact with Graham, and he went to warn Kat.

Meanwhile, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) was also concerned for Freddie, rightly predicting that there may be a good reason why the latter's mum, Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth), hadn't told him about his dad.

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater and Alex McSweeney as Graham Foster in EastEnders. BBC

After Bobby suggested that Freddie should "suss him out" first, Freddie arranged to meet Graham under the pretence of buying a car from him.

As for Freddie's aunt Kat, she explained to Alfie and Little Mo's ex-husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) that her sister simply couldn't cope with explaining her ordeal at the hands of Graham to her oblivious son.

Alfie and Billy insisted that it was up to Kat, with their support, to tell Freddie everything. But it was too late to stop Freddie meeting Graham.

As Freddie declared that Graham was his father, Graham revealed he had two daughters, and the pair began to get to know each other, with vile Graham casually suggesting that Little Mo had given her son her 'side of the story'.

Kat demanded to know Freddie's whereabouts from an uneasy Bobby, and was relieved to find Freddie safe and well, after he chose not to join Graham for the rest of the day.

But, with Freddie delighted over the day's events, Kat had to burst his bubble.

She, Billy and Alfie sat Freddie down and began to describe the harrowing night that Little Mo was raped by Graham in The Queen Vic - adding that nine months later, Freddie was born. How will poor Freddie react?

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

