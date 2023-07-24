"I think she thinks that they can get over this hurdle," Taylforth said of Kathy and Rocky's romance during a recent press event.

In dramatic scenes, Jo shocked Kathy and her loved ones by revealing she was still legally Rocky's wife, having only pretended to grant him a divorce earlier this year.

Her timing was impeccable, as she dropped the bombshell on their wedding day. Well aware that Rocky also faces jail time for bigamy, Jo seized the opportunity to have her way and blackmailed her ex, asking for a whopping sum of money.

Kathy won't ever forgive Jo for ruining her big day. BBC

"[Kathy] loves Rocky and she thinks everything's gonna be rosy in the garden, and once the blackmail's out the way that's gonna be it; it's all gonna stop and everything in the garden's gonna be lovely," Taylforth explained.

"But unfortunately, this is a soap, this is EastEnders and who knows what will happen?"

Her character rushed to Rocky's side, taking things into her own hands to get the £50,000 Jo asked for. Kathy informed her husband that she had taken out a loan and would sell her chippy Beale's Plaice to help with repayments.

Kathy's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) helped put a stop to Jo's blackmail when she came back for more, but we know the villainess is due to return after she made a disturbing phone call.

Speaking about what's next for the couple, Taylforth ruled out a cheating scandal involving Jo but hinted at Rocky's gambling addiction potentially flaring up again.

Will the newlyweds stay together through thick and thin? BBC

"I mean, he's got a gambling habit, so whether that's gonna get on her nerves money-wise, what's gonna happen?" the actress said.

"She's already got a load of money on a loan for this blackmail; she's having to sell things, sell the chippy, this, that and the other," she continued, pointing out that technically she's selling her son Ian's (Adam Woodyatt) chip shop.

"It is funny that she sells all Ian's stuff and not her own," Taylforth laughed.

"I love it! See, I'm keeping my café and The Prince Albert, his stuff's [going]."

