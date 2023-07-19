Later learning that Jo wasn't lying, it transpired that she had deliberately deceived Rocky; and after an epic showdown between her and Kathy, Jo demanded they pay £50k for her silence.

Obviously, Rocky wasn't keen on being imprisoned for bigamy, and he sought advice from legal brain Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). Not buying his tale that a friend had accidentally got married while still legally wed to another, Eve was amused, but revealed that Rocky may be the victim of fraud.

In the meantime, Rocky promised a despondent Kathy that he merely had to convince ten pals to lend him £5k each, but he had no luck. When Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) took Kathy under her wing, Kathy confided in her, and Elaine pointed out that she and Rocky were a team now and that Kathy could also take steps to sort the situation.

Her gaze lingering over Beales' Plaice, Kathy ultimately announced to Rocky that she had been to the bank, got hold of her savings and taken out a loan for the blackmail money. She was also selling the chippy, which would help with repayments.

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton in EastEnders.

Rocky felt terrible, but was grateful for her support. But as Kathy looked torn, will the couple really be able to overcome Jo's revenge? And what might Kathy's returning son, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), have to say?

