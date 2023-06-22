While drama can't help but follow Cindy around, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw promised a lot has changed in her life over the past 25 years - no less than her change of identity to Rose Knight.

Now that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has been confirmed to return to EastEnders , all eyes are on whether she's a changed woman from that fiery character we all know and love.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Clenshaw opened up on what we can expect from this new version of Cindy.

He said: "It's been 25 years and so there's been a lot of change.

"And obviously, Cindy's a bit of a different woman now, but what we don't necessarily learn that episode, which will become much clearer, is kind of how they got back together just over a year ago, and how she kind of really relied on Ian. Ultimately, at the end of the day, he's hopeless in love, isn't it?

"He's a hopeless romantic, so I don't think it took a lot for him to be brought back into Cindy's world.”

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale speaking with Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Speaking about Cindy's history with George Knight (Colin Salmon), Clenshaw added: “I think she's been through a hell of a lot of things. She's had this whole other life with George and Gina and Anna and [hasn't] been able to tell them who she really is. They were together for 15 years - there's a lot of history there. So she's not quite the same woman.”

