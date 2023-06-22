Actress Michelle Collins has discussed the execution of her EastEnders return as Cindy Beale .

Thursday night's extended episode (22nd June 2023) saw it revealed that Cindy was forced to go into witness protection in 1998 to protect herself and her family from her former cellmate and gangster Jackie Ford.

However, with Ford's death, Cindy is told by her handler DCI Mary Nicholls (Penny Layden) that her witness protection is over now and she can do whatever she wants.

Will Cindy stay with her current partner and her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) or could she return to George?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at an event for Cindy Beale's return to EastEnders, actress Michelle Collins discussed the circumstances surrounding Cindy's surprise comeback, in particular explaining how her death was faked.

When asked about the new twists in Cindy’s life, Collins laughed: "Yeah, again, she's got more children (laughs) More names to remember, living this double life.

"Actually, you know, I am a podcast addict. I love podcasts. I listen to them all the time and I listened to a lot about witness protection and actually, it's not that far off. There are stories where people do things like this, and they completely go away and have these, kind of, completely different identities. So it's kind of feasible. I mean, I don't want to give kind of too much away."

Collins also noted: “I always remember saying things the only way they could do it was with witness protection."

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Discussing how her experiences have changed Cindy, Collins added that she and executive producer Chris Clenshaw were keen that she was not "just gonna come back and be exactly the same as she was before".

Clenshaw told Collins that Cindy is "complex, of course, she's complex and we want that."

The actress then added that the questions will be: "Where she was, where has she been? What has she been doing these last kind of years?

"But it's kind of genius. The way it's all been put together."

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale holding a rose with Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale beside her in EastEnders. BBC

‌In fact, Clenshaw revealed that the team behind the scenes of EastEnders were very keen to make Cindy's return story credible.

The executive producer noted: "So it was making sure that that worked and we had to the witness protection story and then we made sure that it worked with our researchers and our advisors and, you know, came back and said, ‘Yeah, this is, in fact, what could and would happen'.

"And that's when I kind of was like 'Oh, okay, I think we've got a shot of being able to do this.'"

