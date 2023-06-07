However, there are still emotional days to come as her family plans her funeral.

Fans of EastEnders are still reeling off the death of Lola Pearce-Brown (played by Danielle Harold) last week on the BBC soap.

According to Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown, Lola's family will do her proud.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Borthwick confirmed there would be more heart-wrenching scenes on the way, adding: "Isabella [Brown]'s great in that. More tears, sadly. But she gets the send-off she deserves."

Harold added: "I wanted to go, just to be there with my little Izzie, but I couldn't, so I can't wait to see it. I've heard they've been amazing. This one's [Borthwick] supposed to be very good..."

Speaking about the reaction to Lola's death, Borthwick explained how thrilled they've been with the response to the hard-hitting storyline.

He said: "It's been great, it's been really nice. Everyone's been really lovely and I've lost count of how many messages from people who are going through it or lost a partner or mum or dad or anyone. This storyline was for them, for the people who are sadly suffering from it."

As for Isabella Brown, who plays Lexi, Harold was full of love for her on-screen daughter.

She said: "I can't sing her praises enough. She's been incredible and she deserves every recognition as a little actress. She's been my little rock, she's got me through everything. She knows exactly why we're doing this."

