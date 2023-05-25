Now the actor has opened up on why he joined the soap, following on from his illustrious career across film and TV.

Colin Salmon is preparing for his on-screen debut on EastEnders as George Knight, the head of a new family set to cause trouble on Walford.

When asked what drew him to the role, Salmon said: "Chris Clenshaw [Executive Producer]!"

He added: "My wife's not well, so I can't be far from home. And the universe has thrown us something quite extraordinary, and my agent said I think you should talk to Chris.

"And Chris was passionate, he was clear, he had a vision and a clear love for the show. I find that to be the pre-requisite for any job. I like to work with people who are passionate.

"To have somebody [like Chris] in the control room, that guiding is really important."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Praising the genre, Salmon added: "I'm an East-Ender and this is a big show. Everybody I know who I've told I'm doing this got really, really excited, and some said, 'Oh don't do EastEnders...' They don't know me.

"It's a no-brainer and I'm loving it. It's a meeting of theatre, film and television. You've got to work hard - and I like working hard. I'm happy."

George and the rest of his family will arrive on EastEnders next week - but what trouble will they bring?

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.