Known for the role of Lola Pearce-Brown on the BBC soap, the actress will depart the series later this year as her character has been sadly confirmed to die following an inoperable brain tumour diagnosis.

Danielle Harold has shared an emotional message about the hard-hitting storyline she's been playing on EastEnders .

Harold took to her Instagram on Tuesday 18th April to voice her feelings about being involved in such an important subplot, thanking fans for their support and for sharing their own experiences.

"Lola's story has been a very hard one to tell and one that means so much to me and sadly affects so many people," she captioned a shot of her in character.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically only 1 per cent of research is allocated to this devastating disease," she added.

"I would like to take a moment for everybody that has reached out to me and shared their experiences with me, I have read every message. And hold all of your messages close to my heart whilst playing this story."

Lola was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The soap star also gave a shoutout to the charities EastEnders is working closely with to make sure the storyline is as accurate as possible.

"I have been blessed to meet the most incredible people and work with some wonderful charities along the way and I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for all your support advice and love," Harold concluded.

RadioTimes.com understands Danielle has not finished filming on EastEnders yet.

While it isn't known at present when Harold will last appear as Lola, she will have passed away before Christmas as the soap's flash-forward scene includes the character's picture in display on the bar at the Vic.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting their websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.