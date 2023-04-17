The character debuted in the BBC One soap in 1987 as a curate of a local church before he became a love interest for soap icon Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

David Gillespie is set to reprise his role as Duncan Boyd for a guest stint in EastEnders later this month.

The pair were engaged to be married for a time after Sharon sought solace with Duncan and the church due to her tempestuous home life at the Queen Vic pub with her adoptive parents Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) and Angie Watts (Anita Dobson).

However, the course of true love did not run smoothly and the pair's engagement eventually ended with Duncan being offered a new role at a parish in Wiltshire and leaving Walford in 1989.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Now Duncan will be back on our screens when he unknowingly reunites with Sharon to officiate the christening of her young son Albie, who she shares with partner Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

How will Keanu feel meeting Sharon's former flame?

Discussing his return to EastEnders, David Gillespie commented: "I have to say what a pleasure it was being back in EastEnders reviving my role as Duncan after over 30 years of leaving the show – a little strange at first but 'nice strange'.

"The only people I knew were my old mates Letitia and Gillian [Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale] but I was made to feel instantly at home by such a wonderful cast and great crew – lots of new friends. Fabulous!"

David Gillespie as Duncan Boyd in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw commented: "It’s wonderful to welcome David back to the role of Duncan Boyd. Although we haven’t seen Duncan for over three decades, his character shares a romantic history with one of the show’s iconic matriarchs, Sharon.

More like this

"We’re delighted to have him back for a short while as he unknowingly stirs up drama between the happy couple."

Read more:

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One, while the episodes premiere at 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.