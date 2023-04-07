The former soap star has revealed to RadioTimes.com that she's received scripts from fans suggesting how to resurrect her character Roxy.

While it's been six years since EastEnders killed off Albert Square's favourite sisters, Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell , fans haven't forgotten about them – and some even have ideas on how to bring them back, according to Rita Simons.

Speaking ahead of the start of BBC Two's Pilgrimage, which sees her take part in a Catholic trek across Portugal, Simons said that she's asked about EastEnders by fans on a "daily" basis.

"To this day, I will get – whether it's tweets, whether it's someone in the street, whether it's someone on Instagram, whether it's a parent of a school – not that I go to school anymore: 'Why did they kill you? Why did they kill you? I stopped watching. Come back, come back. Come on. If they can do it with [Dallas character] Bobby Ewing, they could do it with you.'

"Yeah, I get it every day. I get scripts sent to me of ideas of how to come back from fans. Fans send me scripts that they've written. It has not stopped in six years."

As for whether Roxy can be revived, she said: "If you see some of the scripts I've seen, I mean, who knows? I can't say any more than that. The whole cliché of 'never say never', I don't know."

The actress, who has appeared in Professor T and shows like Celebrity MasterChef, I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity Chase, stars alongside Su Pollard, Bobby Seagull and others in the Pilgrimage cast, as they head off on a Catholic pilgrimage from Valenca to Fatima.

Simons said that she chose to sign up for the BBC Two docuseries after fellow actor and friend Les Dennis recommended the experience.

Rita Simons in Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal. BBC/CTVC

"I go to him for all sorts of work advice all the time because he always knows if a job is worth doing and he has done Pilgrimage and he was like, 'It's incredible – do it,'" she said.

"Also I kind of wanted to show a grown-up side to me and just say, 'Hey, I am actually now a 46-year-old with two grown-up kids,' do you know what I mean? I think people always have this perception of me of being like party girl, Ibiza, so I just wanted to do something a bit more grown-up."

