EastEnders aired an emotional exit for Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) today (13th April 2023), as the character headed back to Spain for a new job opportunity .

After returning to Walford last year with an initial plan to take down big brother Phil's (Steve McFadden) empire and reclaim it as her own, Sam's softer side finally began to emerge as she bonded with son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) amid his discovery that he's set to become a father at the age of just twelve.

As well as focusing on being a mum, Sam has been busy running local bar Peggy's, and recently supported ex-love interest Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as he came to terms with his HIV diagnosis. But Sam has been misunderstood and dismissed by Phil and others, even when her intentions have been well-meaning - leaving her feeling lonely.

Thankfully, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) has stepped in to provide friendship and kindness, and it was her that Sam confided in when her ex-fiancé Don (Nick Nevern) called to offer her a job as manager of his bar in Spain.

While Ricky's father Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Ricky himself assumed that Sam was simply running away from her responsibilities once again, Honey pointed out to Sam that she could earn some much-needed cash for Ricky, as well as Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and their unborn baby.

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

That was exactly what Sam planned to do, and Honey set about organising a farewell party to send Sam off - although it took Phil some persuading to bother to turn up. But Honey's brilliant takedown, asking if he was washing his hair, did the trick.

More like this

With Honey also urging Jack to see that Sam was trying to be a good mum, he joined the crowd to say goodbye; as did Zack, who gave her a hug as he thanked her for everything she had done for him. But it looked as though Ricky was too stubborn to show up.

But when Ricky's sister Amy (Ellie Dadd) confided how much she missed her late mum Roxy (Rita Simons), reminding him that at least he still had Sam, Ricky had a change of heart and rushed to say goodbye, with Sam telling him she would call every day as she told him how much she loved him.

But is this the last we'll see of Sam? Surely not - she has so much more to give!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Has Sam Mitchell left EastEnders for good?

Sam will be back in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Sam's departure felt rather final, RadioTimes.com understands that she has not left Walford for good, and Kim Medcalf will indeed be returning to EastEnders. So, it's good news for fans of the character!

But how long can we expect her to be off-screen? Well, there's been no indication of a timeline as yet, but could we see Sam back in time for the birth of her grandchild? Given that she's chosen to jet off so she can earn funds for Ricky, Lily and baby Slater-Mitchell-Branning, it would be great to see Sam honour her word, and it would make sense for her to fly back to meet the baby.

In the meantime, might we be kept up to date with all her news, unlike the last time Ms Mitchell fled the country? You'll just have to keep watching, but we'll keep this page updated if and when further news comes in.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.