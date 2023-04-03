Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) plays a dangerous new game next week, when she vows to destroy Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) to save his wife – and her secret lover and soulmate – Suki (Balvinder Sopal). But will Eve regret taking him on?

Meanwhile, pregnant Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) learns whether she will be having a boy or a girl, as the father of her baby, Ricky Jr (Frankie Day), panics over his responsibilities. Ricky's mum, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) has a big decision to make, while someone catches Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) together!

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is still being threatened by loan shark Shiv (Peter Caulfield), and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) begs Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) for forgiveness.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 10th - 13th April 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Eve turns informant as she plots against Nish

Eve concocts a plan to take down Nish. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki and Eve return from their latest business trip feeling all loved up – but it's not long before Nish ruins their happy moment. Unaware of Eve's true connection to his mum, Vinny (Shiv Jalota) tries to rope her in to help throw Nish a surprise birthday party. But when Vinny later makes an innocent comment, revealing that his dad sent him out so he could be alone with Suki, Eve is devastated and worries that Suki is being coerced into sleeping with her controlling husband.

Still, Eve ends up giving Suki the cold shoulder, but Suki insists that Nish hasn't pushed her into sex and that she's actually sleeping with him to stop him from being suspicious of where her heart truly lies. Eve, however, tells Suki that she can't take it anymore – she's in love with her. Suki sadly can't return the declaration, and from there the situation takes another twist.

More like this

Eve accompanies Nish to visit shady Arjun, laying down the new terms for the chicken shop money laundering scam. Things aren't going well, until Suki and Vinny arrive to save the day with some tough negotiating. But Nish is not happy over being undermined, and has a go at the pair. Eve tries to defend Suki, but is upset when Suki tells her she can fight her own battles. Later, Eve pays Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) a visit and offers to turn informant on Nish.

Jack is sceptical as a desperate Eve tries to persuade him to take her deal. Eve is soon taking a big risk to get the evidence she needs, and she confides in Suki over her plan to get rid of Nish. Will Suki play along? This comes just as Nish calls the hotel the two women recently stayed at and learns that only one room was booked, and he quizzes his wife over why this is. Is Nish set to uncover Suki's love affair?

2. Lily learns her baby's gender as Ricky Junior has doubts

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater and Frankie Day as Ricky Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ahead of her 20 week scan, Lily is nervous – but mum Stacey promises to be by her side. Meanwhile, when Sam and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) chat about the responsibilities of being a parent in front of Ricky Jr, Sam makes a thoughtless comment about how kids ruin your social life. This panics Ricky, who flees and is found by Stacey. This delays Stacey from making it to the appointment, and Lily arrives at the hospital on her own.

As Ricky Jr tells Stacey he can't be a dad after all, she tries to counsel him over his fears. Lily later announces she wants to hold a gender reveal party, and nan Jean (Gillian Wright) bakes the gender reveal cake with her. As the Slaters and Brannings gather round to find out whether Lily is having a baby boy or girl, what will the big reveal be?

And, as Sam realises she's once again blown it with her son, will Ricky be okay? She finds support from Stacey as they try to get him back onside, but Ricky's certainly not happy when Sam turns up at the party against his wishes. And there's more tension on the way...

3. Sam gets a life-changing offer – will she leave?

Will Sam (Kim Medcalf) exit EastEnders again? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sam receives a life-changing phone call and, in the aftermath, we'll see her trying to talk to brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) about her new business opportunity. Phil dismisses Sam, so she visits Jack to explain that her ex-fiancé Don (Nick Nevern) has offered her a role as manager of a flash new hotel in Spain.

Jack is furious that she plans to abandon their son again, but Sam confides in Honey that she could make a lot of money for Ricky Jr and the baby. Honey urges Sam to go for it, as the financial support could be life-changing for Ricky. But will Sam be heading away from Walford once more, or might she decide she needs to stick around?

4. Stacey's new plan as she's confronted by Shiv

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's not just teen troubles that Stacey must contend with next week, as nasty loan shark Shiv plagues her with calls. She's soon horrified to find him in her kitchen, where he makes a suggestion about how she can repay her debts to him. Eve burst in and attacks Shiv, and he retaliates by ordering Stacey to pay up in full by the following day.

Stacey is filled with panic, and is forced to go to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for help. As Lily's party gets underway, Stacey slips out to meet Shiv at The Arches. Can she get rid of the dodgy character once and for all? Whatever happens, her problems continue when she gets a huge electricity bill, knowing she won't be able to pay it.

Then, Honey reminds her that she needs to pay her market pitch fees. Freddie (Bobby Brazier) admits he couldn't get by without selling photos of his feet, and after chatting with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) about her page three modelling days, Stacey makes a big new decision. What has she got planned?

5. Who discovers Denise and Ravi's secret?

Has Nugget caught out dad Ravi? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Denise knocks Ravi's door down and incessantly calls his phone, his son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) is freaked out. At Walford East, Denise finally catches up with Ravi where they have a row over Chelsea's (Zaraah Abrahams) alibi. But when a plate smashes outside, the pair are startled. The following day, Nugget is furious with Ravi for messing everything up and he can't look Chelsea in the eye – hinting that he could be the one to have interrupted his dad and Denise.

Chelsea finds Nugget and has a heart-to-heart with the confused lad, telling him to speak up if anything is worrying him. Does Nugget know what's been going on with Ravi and Denise, and will he say something if so? Denise is distracted with family drama later in the week as stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) tries to steal alcohol from Peggy's. Denise and Jack insist on no more lies – but will Denise consider her own words and take action?

6. Howie refuses to forgive Kim

Tameka Empson as Kim Fox and Delroy Atkinson as Howie Danes in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Kim's role in the car crash that injured his son Denzel (Jaden Ladega), Howie won't listen to her repentant pleas for forgiveness, reminding her that she could have killed Denzel. Is it really all over for good between the couple? Can Kim ever make amends, or might she have to accept that her actions have cost her a great relationship?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in Suki's storyline, you can visit Refuge for more information on domestic abuse and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

