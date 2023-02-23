After last night's instalment, which saw Jack bust Denise's hotel key secret, she covered well by lying and saying she wanted a night to herself.

It was a night of decisions for Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) on EastEnders as she tried to choose between her husband Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara).

Suspicious Jack had his own theories on what was happening, but Denise held strong.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Not that Jack on her case stopped her from going to the hotel to meet up with Ravi anyway...

While at the hotel, she battled her demons and the temptation of a ripped Ravi waiting for her.

Going back and forth, Denise eventually came to the realisation (once in bed with Ravi) that she couldn't betray Jack any more - and while getting dressed, she told Ravi not to contact her any more.

Making her way home to Jack, she made amends with Jack, and they looked set to take things to the bedroom until Denise realised she'd ripped off her wedding ring when she left and needed to get it back on before Jack noticed.

She sent Jack to bed and ran out to the car to locate the missing ring - which thankfully she did - before heading to bed.

Creeping into the room, she found Jack almost asleep and as she sheepishly got into bed, he turned over, saying goodnight. A far cry from how Ravi treated her when she got into his bed...

Solemn Denise looked off into the distance - does she regret her decision? And is it really over with Ravi?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.