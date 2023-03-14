The villainous character plays a major role in an upcoming storyline which will see Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) continue to struggle providing for her family amidst the cost of living crisis.

Actor Peter Caulfield has been cast in EastEnders as nasty loan shark Shiv.

Caulfield has starred in Russell T Davies's Channel 4 drama Cucumber, the Billie Piper series I Hate Suzie Too, and as Dahh-Ren in the Doctor Who episode Oxygen.

Upcoming scenes will see Stacey continue to face her financial troubles and turn to "shifty" Shiv for a loan as a result of these struggles.

Next week, Stacey is shocked when she discovers that her cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) has been getting cash through unorthodox means but works hard to get the money to pay off Shiv.

However, Stacey's week takes a dark turn when Shiv demands that she pay him another £200 by the following day or he will bring violence down upon her.

As Stacey considers how far she will go to get the money, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) comes up with an idea to help pay off Shiv by selling the wedding dresses that Big Mo Harris is having stored in the garage.

After recruiting his reluctant friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to act as his glamorous assistant, Alfie works hard to raise the cash for the Slaters.

Peter Caulfield as Shiv, Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Stacey is terrified as the clock is ticking and the deadline that Shiv has set approaches.

Will Alfie come through for Stacey or will something terrible happen?

