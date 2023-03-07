Denise's (Diane Parish) daughter is caught between two men at the moment, though she's still oblivious to her mum being very close with one of them.

Soap star Zaraah Abrahams has teased fans should expect "lots of flirting" for Chelsea Fox in new scenes of EastEnders .

In recent episodes, Chelsea shared a passionate night with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), while also enjoying flirting with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), unaware her mum is deeply involved with the latter.

Abrahams discussed Chelsea's relationships with the two men with RadioTimes.com and other press, saying that her character may be more inclined to give "bad boy" Ravi a chance.

"I think he's quite mysterious and he's very confident. He shows a consistent interest in her and he's not too full on but he's constantly teasing her with flirtatious behaviour," the actress revealed.

"He seems to be doing well for himself too – he's got the business and he seems to be taking care of his son. So I think all of these things make her think, 'Hmm... OK!'"

As for Keanu, Chelsea has some doubts on the nature of their possible romance as he's still quite hung up on Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

"I think she feels as though he's a loving, warm, caring person and one she's quite attracted to," Abrahams continued.

"He's very gentle but I also think she feels like he may have unfinished business with his past which makes her feel like she can't fully give it a chance."

Will Chelsea make a move on Ravi? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What fans want to know, however, is what will happen when Chelsea finds out about her mum's affair with Ravi, which has been happening right under her nose. In recent episodes, Denise lied to her daughter about wanting to get some time for herself at a nice hotel when she intended to see Ravi instead.

"She'd be fuming! It would hit the roof! I don't think she has a clue that anything is going on between them," the actress confirmed.

Abrahams then said of Denise's relationship: "I don't think she would put it past Ravi to be seeing other women but as far as she's concerned with her mum and Jack, they are absolutely solid."

Though the star admitted Chelsea is more mature now — and, sadly, this has to do with her traumatic experience with her ex, killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) — she also promised viewers they will get another dose of "ballsy" Chelsea soon.

"It won't be long until she loses her temper, I'm sure!" she said.

