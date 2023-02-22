After weeks of propositioning Denise, Ravi turned her down earlier this week when she drunkenly tried to seduce him . But as the week continued, he made it clear that he wanted to be with her, before asking her again to spend the night with him.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was caught out by husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) in tonight's EastEnders (22nd February), just as she was seemingly heading out to cheat with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) .

With Jack having gone away for a few days, Ravi sent Denise a message telling her about his hotel booking. A stressed Denise was struggling to keep on top of things at home, as her fed up stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) moaned at her.

Although Denise tried to resist Ravi's charms, she shared another secret kiss with him and then asked Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to look after their son Raymond. She also asked eldest daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) to check in on Amy at the house, as she was going to visit other daughter Libby (Belinda Owusu) for the night.

Of course, she was really aiming to head to the hotel to be with Ravi, but her hesitation over that decision was clear as the episode continued. When Jack returned home early, Denise was pleased to see him - but he had only come back to check on Amy. As she vented that he wasn't ever there for her, she lied to Jack that she was going to Libby's.

Denise tried to backtrack, but Jack urged her to go, then planned a night in with Amy and son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day). She was in a reflective mood, still torn over what she was doing, but it wasn't long before things took another turn when Chelsea arrived to quiz her mum, after learning that Libby was away with Darren Miller (Charlie Hawkins).

Denise revealed that she simply wanted time to herself, as life as a wife and mother had got on top of her, and that's why she was going. But when she told Chelsea she knew she was being selfish, Chelsea insisted she should go.

As Chelsea left, Jack then became very attentive, reminding Denise to keep warm by giving her a scarf and paying her a sweet compliment about how she looked.

But just as Denise was reluctantly heading out of the house, Jack suddenly held up the room key she had been slipped by Ravi, telling her not to forget it. Denise stared at Jack in shock - but does he know everything?

