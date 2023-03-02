The former Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant was one of three runners-up in the latest season of the BBC dancing competition show, which saw her perform with professional Carlos Gu. She is also known for playing Nova Jones in the CBBC series.

It looks as though EastEnders could be welcoming a brand new family, with Molly Rainford reportedly cast as the daughter of the new clan set to shake up Albert Square in a big way.

Well, now she's about to join the iconic soap as part of a new family tipped to be taking over the Queen Vic, according to The Sun.

A spokesperson declined to comment on the reports when approached by RadioTimes.com.

In recent weeks, the future of the iconic EastEnders boozer has been hanging in the balance after the shock disappearance at sea of Danny Dyer's Mick Carter.

While he's been presumed dead, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has had to assess her future running the Queen Vic by herself, and most recently was seen making a mysterious phone call, telling the other person that they could run the pub together.

Could it be that Linda was actually speaking to the new family set to enter the Square? Quite possibly.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, there's been no shortage of speculation over another EastEnders character: Little Mo.

The beloved character, played by Kacey Ainsworth, was a major presence in the soap opera from 2000 to 2006 and her son Freddie Slater has been recently reintroduced to the show, as played by Bobby Brazier.

Speaking on Loose Women on Friday (24th February 2023), EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Freddie is in the show, so there's every chance that Little Mo could pop back to Walford."

