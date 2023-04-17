Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is about to be dealt an upsetting reminder of his sexual assault ordeal from last year, leaving husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) worried for him. This comes as Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), the mother of Ben's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), reveals her own heartbreaking news to Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and makes a huge decision.

This article contains discussions of sexual assault which some readers may find upsetting.

Meanwhile, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tells the locals of his HIV status, and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) agrees to try family therapy with his fractured family – but is stunned by son Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) revelation.

Also, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) plans to earn cash by teaming up with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), an idea that surely has disaster written all over it, while Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) tries one last time to get Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to forgive her.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from Monday 24th - Thursday 27th April 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

Distressing news rocks Ben Mitchell as he steps into the boxing ring

Ben Mitchell bottles his feelings despite husband Callum Highway's support. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) brags to everyone that his son Ben is going to win the boxing match against Martin Fowler (James Bye), Callum tries to talk Ben out of fighting. He won't listen; but later, Ben is approached by a plain-clothed police officer.

More like this

He's shaken to be informed that the man who raped him, Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), has been arrested for rape once again. At the gym, Callum arrives to find Ben preparing for the fight and he explains that he knows about Lewis's latest arrest, before begging Ben to back out of the match.

Ben ignores Callum's pleas and, full of pent up rage, heads into the boxing ring to fight Martin. How will Ben fare as he tries to block out his trauma? Later, in The Vic, Ben brands Zack, who was originally going to fight him, a coward for backing out. As the week continues, Callum worries as Ben bottles up his feelings.

Ben's mum, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), urges him to lean on Callum and get the support he so desperately needs. Will his loved ones be able to help him cope? And what will become of Lewis?

Lola Pearce-Brown makes big plans as Billy Mitchell returns

Lola devastates Billy when she reveals she has only months left to live. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Billy returns home after weeks spent working in Portugal, Lola dwells on how to break the devastating news about her prognosis. Billy is excited as he reveals his plans to take the family for a summer holiday, forcing Lola to tell her grandfather the truth – that she only has months to live.

Billy is heartbroken and filled with anger at the unfairness of it all, and Lola is distraught as she confides in husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) that she needs to get things in order as her time is running out. Lola reveals she wants Jay to adopt her daughter Lexi, but how will Ben react to this bombshell?

Zack Hudson announces his HIV diagnosis to the locals

Zack (James Farrar) and Whitney (Shona McGarty) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Having finally told half-sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and best pal Martin about his condition, Zack is feeling positive. He begins to feel excited about getting a flat with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and trying for another baby once his viral load has come down – but after chatting to Ravi about a loan for a deposit, Zack blindsides Whit with his intentions.

Later, after being confronted by Ben for not competing in the boxing match, Zack announces to the pub full of punters that the reason he dropped out is that he's HIV positive.

The Vic regulars reel in the wake of this revelation, and Martin comforts Zack and advises him to look to the future, but not to rush into things with Whitney. While Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) gives dad Ravi a piece of his mind for being ignorant about HIV, Zack apologises to Whit for rushing her, promising to take things slow.

Later, Sharon asks Zack to be Albie's godfather, but he rushes away upset. What's wrong? And will the residents of Albert Square stand behind Zack after his brave admission?

Amy Mitchell struggles as her brother Ricky drops a bombshell

Denise, Denzel, Jack and Ellie in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is determined to fix her broken family in light of the recent drama, so she secretly invites stepmum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to her school counselling session with Jack. Hearing Amy, Nugget and Denzel Danes (Jaden Lageda) talking about the mess their parents have made lately, Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) steps in to support the Brannings, which leaves Denise touched.

Chelsea makes it clear, though, that she hasn't forgiven her over her mistakes with Ravi. Still, Chelsea gives Jack a telling off for refusing to join family therapy, which must do the trick because they're soon preparing for the session. But when Amy goes missing, Jack and Denise are worried.

Chelsea finds Amy having a panic attack after taking her 'Mum' necklace to be fixed, and the pair manage to make it to the therapy session for a frank conversation with the whole family. Denise soon feels under attack, but it's actually Ricky Jr who leaves the room shocked when he says exactly what he thinks. What bombshell does Ricky reveal?

Keanu Taylor joins forces with Ravi Gulati

Ravi and Keanu discuss a money-making scheme in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Keanu tells partner Sharon that he wants them to have son Albie christened, and he wants to pay for the whole thing. But the tension continues between Sharon and Keanu's disapproving mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), and things get worse as Keanu is down in the dumps about not being able to afford the christening.

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) suggests Keanu takes on more jobs, but he is turned down by Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Phil. We're not sure why Keanu would even try with Phil, who only tolerates his existence these days!

Keanu later talks to Zack about Ravi's dodgy dealings, and Zack advises him not to get involved. But Keanu is tempted by the prospect of making big money, and Ravi agrees to give him a trial run, instructing him to take in a dodgy delivery.

As Sharon tells him they need to pay Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Keanu feels the pressure and heads off to do the delivery job. When he picks up the boxes, though, a suspicious DS Giles arrives to question him. Has Keanu been caught red-handed?

Kim Fox makes a final attempt to win back Howie Danes

Tameka Empson as Kim Fox in EastEnders.

Amid her own woes, Denise advises Kim to fight for Howie and do whatever she can to make amends after the near-fatal car crash. So, Kim launches into a genuine, heartfelt apology to Howie. She then suggests that if Howie can't forgive her, maybe he should leave her for good. What will Howie decide? Might he pack his and son Denzel's bags and move out, or could he find it in his heart to overlook Kim's actions?

If you have been affected by Ben's storyline, you can find help and support in connection by visiting We Are Survivors or calling the charity's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's story, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research. Plus, for help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.