Earlier in the week, the teens' friend Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was horrified to overhear Denise talking to his father Ravi (Aaron Thiara) about their passionate encounters – and the texts on her phone led her sister Kim (Tameka Empson) to crash her car and injure Denzel .

Nugget had bonded with Ravi's girlfriend Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), who has also given Ravi an alibi with the police, and he couldn't believe that his dad had been having an affair with Chelsea's mum. Nugget ended up confiding in Denzel, explaining that Ravi's messages to Denise influenced Kim's driving.

Nugget has heard the truth about Denise and Ravi. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel and Amy have struck up a touching bond, so Denzel was left with a dilemma over whether to keep Nugget's information to himself when Nugget pleaded with him to keep quiet.

Meanwhile, Denzel was upset with his own dad Howie (Delroy Atkinson), who has dumped Kim over her lies about the accident. He confronted Howie over the fact that he had forgiven his lies over the years, so why couldn't he forgive Kim?

Howie explained that the white lies that Denzel had told about not doing his homework were nothing compared to the magnitude of untruths from Kim, which got Denzel thinking as he almost slipped up his words in his confused dad's presence.

Late to meet Amy, Denzel eventually caught up with her, and she asked whether he was pulling away from her. But he assured Amy that this had nothing to do with either of them as he wondered whether she would rather know the truth than be kept in the dark.

Finally, Denzel revealed all – Denise had been cheating on Amy's dad, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) with Ravi! How will this bombshell affect Amy's mental health? Will she expose Denise's deception?

