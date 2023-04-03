A number of storylines collided here, but the day began on a high note with Kim in her element after being nominated for an influencer award. As she, partner Howie (Delroy Atkinson) and her daughter Pearl (Arayah Harris-Buckle) got ready for the event that evening, Kim was dismayed by Pearl's lack of excitement, while Howie's son Denzel planned a secret house party in their absence.

Lives were left in peril in tonight's EastEnders (Monday 3rd April), as Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) ended up in a car crash that left them both unconscious.

Denzel was joined by Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), while their friend Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) arrived with baby Jordan in tow, having been ordered to babysit by dad Ravi (Aaron Thiara) who was busy romancing Jordan's mum Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), all in a bid to manipulate her own mum Denise (Diane Parish).

The party quickly got out of hand as Amy drank too much while Denzel was playing drinking games, and father-to-be Ricky Junior (Frankie Day) was left holding the baby. Meanwhile, Kim, Denise, Howie and Pearl returned in a new car outside, which Kim won when she scooped an award at the ceremony. Keen to take a selfie, Kim had to borrow Denise's phone as her own had run out of battery.

But the group were interrupted when they spotted some kids emerging from the house and heard loud music playing. Inside, Kim was stunned to find Jordan there and Amy being sick. Howie was furious as the party-goers left, and he threw Denzel out. At Chelsea's, Denise condemned Ravi's parenting of irresponsible Nugget.

Kim found the teen in fast food joint McClunky's, and the pair bonded as she comforted him over his mistake and even admitted to waking up in a skip once! After some fun banter, Kim then kindly offered to take Denzel for a ride in her new car so they could get some dessert.

But behind the wheel, and still in possession of Denise's phone, Kim was distracted by a string of texts sent by Ravi, giving Denise a piece of his mind for the way she had spoken to him. As more messages came through reading "You're the married one" and "You're the cheat", Kim was stunned, but she continued to drive and only looked at the road when she was forced to swerve to avoid a passer-by.

A nearby Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) witnessed the car crashing into the Argee Bhargee, while Kim and Denzel were seen looking lifeless in the wreckage. Will they survive?

