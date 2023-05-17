The character left Walford back in April, taking a new job in Spain but promising to be back to support her teenage son Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day).

Sam Mitchell is said to be making her comeback to EastEnders 'before the autumn', according to a new report.

EastEnders confirmed at the time that Kim Medcalf's character would definitely be back, and recent scenes suggested that she would still be absent throughout the summer.

But, according to Inside Soap, we'll be seeing her back on Albert Square before the seasons change.

"With her son Ricky due to become a father, and the Mitchells soon to be in pieces following the loss of Lola, Sam is needed by her loved ones more than ever," a source told the publication.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for any further comment.

Sam had finally begun to settle back in before her quick exit, bonding with Ricky Jr after several lost years and supporting pal Zack Hudson (James Farrar) through his HIV diagnosis.

A blossoming friendship with Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) looked promising, and it was Honey who organised a special farewell gathering for Sam when her big brother Phil (Steve McFadden) couldn't be bothered to listen to her.

As her son prepares for fatherhood, with Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) currently carrying their unborn baby, will Sam's return coincide with her becoming a first-time grandmother?

We'll just have to wait and see, but there's no doubt we'll be glad to have her back when the time comes.

