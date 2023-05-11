Linda and Alfie have become close friends in recent months, leading some fans to speculate that they could eventually become romantically involved – but Bright has revealed this is not on the cards.

Kellie Bright has denied that there will be any romance between her EastEnders character Linda Carter and Shane Ritchie's Alfie Moon – but says that the pair are "kindred spirits".

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think it's really nice to have men and women friendships in a show like ours," she told press via Digital Spy.

"Those dynamics usually lead to something else, and actually, I think it is really strong and important to see a platonic relationship between a man and a woman.

She added: "Weirdly, they did have a bit of a kindred spirit thing going on because of his loss of Kat to Phil and her loss of Mick to Janine. They could really connect over that. I think their friendship's great, so I would like it to continue."

Bright made the comments while addressing a storyline that will see the pair's friendship tested by the reappearance of her mother Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) who recently returned to the soap as the Queen Vic's new landlord.

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine gets off on the wrong foot with Alfie and wants to get rid of him from the pub, which leads to some worrisome moments for Linda.

Bright explained: "Linda's gutted really because Alfie's been so good to her, and she's just lost Sharon, so the last thing she wants is to lose her other really good mate.

"She's terrified Alfie is not going to want to be her friend either," she continued. "Elaine is being very naughty because she's really got her own reasons for wanting Alfie gone."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.