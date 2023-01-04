EastEnders has finally confirmed the identity of who is the father in the story of Lily Slater's pregnancy.

Spoiler warning for EastEnders episode broadcast on 4th January 2023 which is now available on BBC iPlayer.

The 12-year-old was confirmed to be pregnant in the BBC One soap's New Year's Day episode, with her mother Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) later revealing the news to her young daughter.

Initially, Lily has shut her mother out from the truth behind her situation, but did speak to investigators and was allowed to go home to her family.

In Wednesday's episode (4th January 2023), Stacey still fretted over the situation with Lily and feared what situation could have befallen her daughter.

Confiding in her mother Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), Stacey resolved to find the truth of the situation and then went to speak to Lily's estranged best friend Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Amy revealed that Lily has become a loner at school and has not mixed with many people, prompting Stacey to consider what few people Lily has been around.

However, Stacey soon witnessed an exchange on the Square that aroused her suspicions...

Who is the father of Lily Slater's pregnancy in EastEnders?

Lily Slater confirmed that the father is Ricky Mitchell.

The son of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), Ricky Jr. (Frankie Day) has been forced into the background of his family life in recent months as his sister Amy struggled with mental illness and self-harming.

However, Stacey spotted Lily at a window waving to Ricky across the Square before asking her daughter outright if Ricky was the father.

Frankie Day as Ricky Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Jean joined Stacey in imploring Lily to tell the truth and to dispel fears that she had been abused by an adult man, Lily confirmed that Ricky was not her boyfriend but that had had sexual relations on one occasion.

As Stacey asked for outright confirmation, Lily revealed that Ricky was indeed the father but that she never wanted him to find out the truth.

However, will Lily's wishes be honoured in the coming days?

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

