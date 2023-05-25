The Queen Vic landlady has been joined by her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), and will also be joined by Elaine's partner George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his daughters Anna ( Molly Rainford ) and Gina (Francesca Henry) in June.

Linda Carter is set to remain the "heart of the Square" in EastEnders , reveals executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

Speaking at a press event to launch the arrival of the Knight family on Albert Square, executive producer Chris Clenshaw discussed the reasoning behind the new characters and their link to Linda.

Clenshaw revealed: "The plan was to always bring in a new family into the Vic. You know, I think Kellie has done a phenomenal job over the last decade... she's the heart of the Square.

"And I was therefore incredibly keen, along with the rest of the team, to build on that and explore the Peacocks - that then ultimately evolved into the Knights."

Additionally, actress Kellie Bright discussed her pleasure at the character of Linda being revitalised after the departure of her on-screen soulmate, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

Discussing the impact of the arrival of the Knights on Linda, Bright said: "It's all a bit of a shock to the system and she suddenly has to not just share her pub with these people but her whole world, you know? They move in and so, you know... it's just a transitional time. But it has been really wonderful to play."

The Knight family, Elaine Peacock and Linda Carter outside the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She added: "You know, I've really, really enjoyed the last few months working with them all. I feel very lucky and I feel very much like they have breathed life back into Linda Carter, which is really nice, actually.

"And the pub needs a family in it. It just does. It needs people, it needs life. It can't just be me and Ollie and Annie rattling around it. So I'm really grateful for that. and I'm looking forward to what's to come."

Fans can look forward to the Knights arriving on Albert Square on Thursday 1st June 2023.

