Ever since fans watched the twist flash-forward scene in February , fans had been puzzled by the presence of an armoured knight standing in the background of the enigmatic scene.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has explained the significance of the 'Knight in Shining Armour' in EastEnders .

After the episode aired, Clenshaw also hinted that the new co-owners of the Queen Vic pub would surprise as Linda's 'Knight in Shining Armour' would not be who was expected.

Of course, upcoming scenes see Linda and her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) joined by the latter's new partner George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford).

So, Elaine and the Knights are that figurative apparent saviour for Linda, but where does the literal armoured figure fit in?

Speaking at a press event introducing the Knights, Clenshaw explained to RadioTimes.com and other press: "Already, we're like now the 'Knight in Shining Armour' kind of makes sense to everyone, which I know that when [Kellie Bright and rest of 'The Six'] were there when we shot that scene, that the Knights weren’t in scripts - so everyone was very speculating."

Actress Kellie Bright added: "Well, I walked onto the set and there was this bloody knight, like, 'What’s it doing here?!'

"I say the knight is definitely gonna stay, I hope."

It was then that Clenshaw explained the significance of the inanimate knight for the family itself, particularly George Knight (Colin Salmon).

Clenshaw revealed: "He’s been with George in all of his bars."

Anna (Molly Rainford), George (Colin Salmon), and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) raise a glass. BBC

To this, Salmon confirmed: "He’s my right-hand man."

Of course, the Knights were not in the scripts for February when Kellie Bright first laid eyes on the armoured figure, but the family have been in the soap's plans for quite some time.

Clenshaw revealed that the show "started developing the family probably last January, February. So, therefore, they've been on paper for a hell of a long time.

"But in the hands of these wonderful, wonderful, talented actors, they have just kind of exceeded all expectations. So thank you all because they were great on paper but they're even more extraordinary when you're viewing the episodes."

The Knights and their armoured friend make their debut on Thursday 1st June 2023.

