With classic character Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) rumoured to be returning to EastEnders despite being declared dead way back in 1998, many are wondering whether Cindy could be the secret mother of the girls.

The Knights have made their EastEnders debut at last, but with their backstory including an absent mother called Rose who walked out on George (Colin Salmon) and their two daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), fans have been wondering about the mystery behind her identity.

Well, anything is possible in a soap which has a rich history of resurrecting characters from their graves! Speaking of graves, one viewer tweeted that they believe George could be the mystery body on the floor of The Queen Vic - but that's one to mull over elsewhere...

It may be early days as far as the Knights are concerned, but there are already a few significant details that could connect them to Cindy. We'll be sure to add to this piece the more we get to know the intriguing trio, so make sure you check this page regularly. So, while we're fascinated by the very idea of this theory coming to life, it's time to delve into all the possible clues.

George's distracted phone call

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While wandering around Albert Square, George took a quick call from someone as yet unnamed, and told the person he couldn't talk right now and that he would call them back. But was this a harmless conversation, or is George hiding something? And if it's the latter, might he have been talking to his ex, Rose - who could really be Cindy? EastEnders definitely has something up its sleeve with George, we reckon. Now it's just a matter of whether it tallies with this theory.

Anna finds Walford "familiar"

Molly Rainford as Anna, Colin Salmon as George and Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders BBC

While toasting to the future with Gina and dad George, Anna declared that she liked Walford, and knowingly added that the place feels "familiar." A mere sentiment, or a clue that perhaps Anna has reason to recognise her surroundings; even if she may not know why?

The fact that Cindy, obviously, hasn't been seen for 25 years means that it's unlikely she's actually entered Walford since. But perhaps, if she faked her death and got out of prison, Cindy started a new family under a new identity and carelessly left photos lying around, or told Anna stories about living there? Everything remains a potential hint until further notice!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gina's namesake?

One EastEnders fan recalled Cindy's sister, Gina Williams (Nicola Cowper), and now wonders whether newcomer Gina Knight could have been secretly named after her by Cindy. It's another strong theory, and we're not sure we believe in coincidences in a year in which the BBC soap has got everyone talking via murderous flashforwards and the potential of a shocking comeback. Could newcomer Gina be set to learn of her namesake?

Timing is everything

Hetti Bywater as Lucy Beale in EastEnders in 2014. YouTube/BBC

One obvious point here is that, within the years she has been gone, Cindy would certainly have had time to have two more children in Anna and Gina. But there's one more thing that springs to mind.

Next week, George's partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) tells her daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), that the mother of his girls walked out on them 9 years earlier and 'never looked back.' Now, what else of note happened back in 2014? Cindy's eldest daughter, Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) was killed in a shocking 'whodunnit' storyline which spanned almost a year.

More like this

Perhaps Cindy heard about what happened to Lucy via the media? In shock but still in hiding from her former life, could she have fled from George and their children in distress, wishing to grieve alone and feeling unable to go on parenting her youngest daughters in the wake of such shattering news? While this had the affect of turning the Knights upside down, they could be completely clueless as to Cindy's true motives for abandoning them.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.