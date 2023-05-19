In the coming year, BBC viewers will catch up with Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins.

In a twist that no one saw coming, EastEnders is set to bring back not one, but two iconic characters - and no, it's not Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell.

The former wife of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was famously killed off 25 years ago, off-screen in prison.

But in a shocking twist, it will be revealed she is alive - and she'll return to Walford with Ian alongside her.

The details of the reason for their return (and how Cindy's actually alive) are so far being kept under tight wraps.

Cindy was last seen in 1998, having joined the soap 10 years previous to that. Michelle reprised the role in 2014 for a Children in Need special, The Ghosts of Ian Beale.

As for Ian, he was last seen making a surprise special appearance at Dot's funeral last year.

Ian didn't interact with any characters, simply lurked in the background of the church cemetery to watch beloved Dot being carried in for her service.

Ian abruptly left when he got a call, telling his "love" he'd be home soon.

The identity of who he was speaking to was a mystery, but it seems that may have now been solved with the confirmation of Cindy's return.

