Colin Salmon, who is set to play George Knight in the soap, was asked on Twitter when he could be making his debut in the TV show, to which he confirmed the date would be "June 1st".

It's been almost two months since we discovered that a new family would be arriving on EastEnders ' Albert Square, and we now have a firm date for when they will make their screen debut.

This means we have just over two weeks to wait until we see George, who is expected to debut alongside his daughters Gina, played by Francesca Henry, and Anna, played by Strictly Come Dancing's Molly Rainford.

They will join George's partner, and mother to Linda Carter, Elaine Peacock, who made her entrance at the Queen Vic earlier in May.

Elaine was previously played on the soap by Maria Friedman but has now been re-cast, with new star Harriet Thorpe addressing the re-casting earlier this month.

Read more:

She said: "All the women who have played those roles have been iconic. But you can’t be like them, you have to find your own way to deliver that strength. Characters are re-birthed all the time, and that’s a tribute to the creativity the show has."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When their arrival in EastEnders was confirmed back in March, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna.

"George will take up residence in the Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a landlady who knows just how to have fun.

"The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.